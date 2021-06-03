Gov. Beshear says he’ll announce incentives for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - At least 25 other states have announced some form of incentive for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Ohio has its ‘Vax-a-Million’ lottery, where if you get the vaccine you can win $1,000,000. State officials draw one winner every week.

West Virginia plans to raffle off Ford F-150s, and the state of Colorado is giving out 25 $50,000 scholarships to students who get the shot.

During his COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced he plans to jump on the bandwagon and offer incentives for Kentuckians to get the vaccine, but it wasn’t clear exactly what the incentives would be.

“I do think it’s a good idea, as long as we don’t give away too much, that’s my only concern,” Susan Hoechner of Bowling Green said. As the state is encouraging younger generations to get the vaccine, Hoechner added that she thinks offering scholarships would be the best route to go. “That would definitely get my attention if I was a young person,” she said.

WBKO News also talked to one man who has not received the COVID-19 vaccine yet but plans to soon. He said while monetary incentives would definitely help, what convinced him to want to get the vaccine was hearing testimonies from people affected by the virus.

“I just didn’t feel as though there was that big of a need for me as a young adult, not a high-risk person that doesn’t hang out with a lot of high-risk people,” Jake Franks said. However, after having a discussion with one of his friends on the importance of herd immunity and protecting the most vulnerable, it changed his mind.

“I just I would love to hear more people talking about why they’re getting the vaccine,” he said. “It led me to think a little differently about how public health is our responsibility. It’s not just my health or my friend’s health. It’s everybody.”

Larry Bell of Scottsville mentioned that West Virginia is giving $100 savings bonds to younger people who receive the vaccine, and would like to see something like that happen in Kentucky.

“It’s nice to see that there are governors out there that are actually trying to get people to become vaccinated,” he said.

Governor Andy Beshear says he is soon going to offer incentives for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Do you think... Posted by Katey Cook on Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Though many are in favor of offering an incentive for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine when we posted the question on Facebook, several people called it ‘bribery.’ “I think bribing someone to get something when the risks aren’t fully discussed with you, should be illegal,” Kaitlyn Bowden said.

The state does encourage you to talk with your healthcare provider if you are hesitant about getting the vaccine for medical reasons.

Two people that commented said no incentive would be good enough for them to get the vaccine. “People know if they want to take it or not,” Lacey Tooley said.

The Kentucky Lottery currently is offering an incentive program to hopefully encourage people to get the vaccine. People who are over 18 and get the shot at more than 170 Kroger and Walmart locations across the state receive a free Cash Ball 225 Ticket. These tickets are usually $1 and you can win up to $225,000.

