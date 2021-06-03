Advertisement

Green River Ferry and Green River Ferry Road – daytime closures rescheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday

Green River Ferry, Mammoth Cave National Park
Green River Ferry, Mammoth Cave National Park(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - The daytime closure of the Green River Ferry Road from Maple Springs Campground to the junction of Mammoth Cave Parkway, and the Green River Ferry service has been rescheduled to Tuesday, June 8 and Thursday, June 10.

The temporary closure will take place between 9 am and 2 pm and there will be no river access or exit options for paddlers and boaters, and the Echo River Springs Accessible Trail will be inaccessible.

The closures are required for the addition of a new canoe and kayak ramp at the Green River Ferry area.

The delay is due to inclement weather which has prevented the contractor from safely launching a barge needed to continue work on the lower portion of the canoe and kayak ramp.

For the most up to date information about the status of park roads visit us on our website: www.nps.gov/maca, follow our road status on Twitter: @MCNPRoadsFerry, or call the Ferry Hotline (270) 758-2165.

