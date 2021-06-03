Advertisement

Hart County elementary school to receive $2.7 million in state funding

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HART CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear has announced $127 million in grant funding will go to 13 Kentucky school districts. Bonnieville Elementary School in Hart County is among them. The school will receive $2,760,255 for improvements.

The funding is part of the Governor’s Better Kentucky Plan, which directs $1.3 billion to schools, expanding internet access, and delivering clean drinking water and quality sewer systems across Kentucky.

“This is and always will be an education first administration, and this funding gives us a unique opportunity to renovate and replace some of our schools, making them a safer and better learning environment for our children and our educators,” said Beshear. “This will inject tens of millions of dollars into our schools as we work to build a better Kentucky for people in every corner of the commonwealth.”

The funds to build and renovate schools will create 14,500 jobs.

Each school district in Kentucky must maintain a standing facilities plan. Those plans are prioritized at the state level by the School Facilities Commission. If one of the chosen school districts does not accept the allocated funding, the funds will be applied to the next project on the state’s priority list.

The other school districts recommended are Martin, Floyd, Boyd, Bellevue, Mayfield, Jackson, Grant, Breckinridge, Bath, Cumberland, Pendleton, and Carter.

