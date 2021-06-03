Horse Cave Fire Chief suspended, investigation underway by AG’s Office

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Horse Cave Mayor Randall Curry has confirmed that Fire Chief Donnie Parker has been suspended following an investigation by the State Fire Commission.

According to Randall, the commission said there were some discrepancies within the fire department. The investigation was then turned over to the State Attorney General’s Office.

Officials would not release the information regarding what lead up to the investigation.

Randall says the fire department will continue to operate as normal with assistance from neighboring agencies. No other details are available at this time.

