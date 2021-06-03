McConnell: Extra jobless benefit hurts back-to-work efforts

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Sen. Mitch McConnell says Kentucky’s acceptance of extra jobless benefits is hurting back-to-work efforts as employers struggle to find help.

The Senate GOP leader’s comments Wednesday were a dig at the Democratic governor.

Gov. Andy Beshear says the weekly $300 federal unemployment payments have contributed to surging consumer spending that benefits Kentucky businesses.

McConnell says the extra benefit puts Kentucky at a competitive disadvantage with states that opted to cut off the supplemental payments.

The federal enhancement - coming on top of state jobless benefits - is set to expire in September.

McConnell’s comments came during his stop in Shelbyville.

