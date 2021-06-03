Advertisement

Metcalfe County burglary and escape arrest

Robert Kidwell
Robert Kidwell(Metcalfe County Sheriff's Department)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s department responded to a theft complaint in the Center community of Metcalfe County. The victim reported that someone entered a home unlawfully and removed several items.

On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, the sheriff’s department says they developed enough information that lead to the home of Robert Kidwell. Authorities say a deputy was able to recover much of the stolen property and returned it to the owner.

Kidwell was placed under arrest.

The deputy then went to another location to follow up on additional information and while inside the home, Kidwell escaped and fled. Officers remained in the area searching for Kidwell and later found him back at his home.

Kidwell was taken to the Barren County Jail on the following charges:

· Burglary 2nd Degree

· Theft By Unlawful Taking $500 < $10,000

· Escape 2nd Degree

· Receiving Stolen Property

