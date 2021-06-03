Advertisement

Police say threat over after 3 officers wounded in Delaware

Police response is seen in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday night after the shooting of three...
Police response is seen in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday night after the shooting of three officers.(Source: WPVI/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Residents of a 20-block area of northwest Wilmington where three officers were shot overnight no longer need to shelter in place, police announced Thursday morning.

Dozens of police cars, fire trucks and a SWAT team converged on the scene after the officers were wounded at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers with long guns took up positions around an apartment building as a standoff ensued, lasting through the night.

News outlets report that officers used a Wilmington fire ladder to enter a third-floor apartment through a window early Thursday morning, and helped a child and a woman descend the ladder. Loud bangs could be heard, and by 10 a.m. , the SWAT team and firefighters began to leave the scene.

Police then sent an alert saying there was no immediate threat to the public. They did not say anything about a shooting suspect or whether any arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

The three officers were hospitalized in stable condition, police said. The News Journal reports that Fraternal Order of Police President Greg Ciotti said one officer was treated and released, while the other two would undergo surgery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elmer Echeverria Cruz
Man arrested after pointing rifle at Bowling Green Meijer employees
16-YEAR-OLD SHOT AND KILLED IN HOPKINS COUNTY
UPDATE: 16-year-old shot and killed in Hopkins County, suspect arrested
Cash found with vape and marijuana in arrest out of Glasgow
Thousands in cash, vape products and marijuana seized in Glasgow
Missing teen in Muhlenberg County
Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office asking for the public’s help finding missing teen
A Bowling Green couple converts vintage horse trailer into a mobile bartending service.
Bowling Green couple converts vintage horse trailer into mobile bartending service

Latest News

Nextdoor's new Free Find feature helps users quickly find items nearby that are listed at no...
Nextdoor’s Free Find Feature helps users snag deals nearby
Boy, 12, accused of opening fire on deputies appears in court
Boy ordered in custody after shooting at deputies with girl
A judge has ordered a 12-year-old boy to be held for 21 days at a secure detention facility...
Boy, 12, accused of opening fire on deputies appears in court
Flags and tributes to mark the Memorial Day holiday are placed among the headstones in Fort...
Veteran’s mic cut during Memorial Day speech as he shares Black origins of holiday
A crowd gathers near the gas station at George Floyd Square, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in...
Crews remove barriers, memorials at George Floyd Square