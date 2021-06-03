Showers, storms for Thursday before a sunny Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a wet Wednesday, we see more showers and storms for Thursday - but beyond today we’ll see some drier and warmer weather!

After a soggy Wednesday and showers/storms Thursday, we'll catch a break heading into the weekend! (WBKO)

Showers and storms will continue on a scattered basis through Thursday evening. A few storms may contain gusty winds, especially east of I-65, along with locally heavy rain. Thursday’s rains won’t be as widespread as what we saw Wednesday morning, though. Highs will top out in the upper 70s for most. Rain diminishes by Thursday evening, with clearing skies to follow as drier air rolls in. We’ll wake up to cooler, more comfortable readings in the upper 50s Friday morning!

Shower and storm chances dwindle by the end of the work week and will continue to be benign through the weekend. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies can be expected on Friday and Saturday as high temperatures go into the low-to-mid 80s along with light south winds! Sunday will have mid-to-upper 80s along with partly cloudy skies. We can’t rule out stray showers or storms Sunday, but chances remain very low. Things will become more humid in the region as summertime sticky air sticks around south-central Kentucky through the first weekend of June. Highs will be in the mid-to-low 80s with lows in the 60s through this period. Next week will have continued warm conditions along with an unsettled weather pattern that will deliver hit-or-miss chances of showers and storms across the region!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. High 78. Low 59. Winds SW at 11 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 82. Low 60. Winds W at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 86. Low 64. Winds S at 5 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 100 (1911)

Record Low Today: 41 (1910)

Normal High: 84

Normal Low: 62

Sunrise: 5:27 a.m.

Sunset: 8:01 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Matter: 19)

UV Index: Moderate (3)

Pollen Count: Low (3.2 - Grass, Trees)

Mold Count: Low (4790 - Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 74

Yesterday’s Low: 64

Yesterday’s Precip: 1.62″

Monthly Precip: 1.89″ (+1.59″)

Yearly Precip: 26.89″ (+4.50″)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.