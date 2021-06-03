Advertisement

Warren County Public School District kicks off summer meal program

(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public School district starts their summer meal program June 3. The meal program will go through July 22.

Meal pickup days will be Mondays and Thursdays.

According to the Facebook post by the district, all meals are for students 18 and under regardless of what school they go to. They also do not need to be present to receive a meal.

Details about our Summer Feeding Program 🔆 🍓 🚌 #wcpsleads

Posted by Warren County Public Schools on Monday, May 10, 2021

There will also be a bus route to drop off meals in various parts of the county.

Four schools will serve as pickup locations:

  • Greenwood High School at 5065 Scottsville Road from 12-1
  • Jennings Creek Elementary at 2617 Russellville Road from 11-12:20
  • Bristow Elementary at 6151 Louisville Road from 11-12:30
  • Jody Richards Elementary at 2100 Elrod Road 10:30-11:30

For further questions you can contact the Nutrition and Dining Services Office at 270-781-5150.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elmer Echeverria Cruz
Man arrested after pointing rifle at Bowling Green Meijer employees
16-YEAR-OLD SHOT AND KILLED IN HOPKINS COUNTY
UPDATE: 16-year-old shot and killed in Hopkins County, suspect arrested
Cash found with vape and marijuana in arrest out of Glasgow
Thousands in cash, vape products and marijuana seized in Glasgow
Missing teen in Muhlenberg County
Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office asking for the public’s help finding missing teen
A Bowling Green couple converts vintage horse trailer into a mobile bartending service.
Bowling Green couple converts vintage horse trailer into mobile bartending service

Latest News

istroll
iStroll celebrates fourth anniversary with week of free classes
Laura Rogers
A Night at the Drive-In with Donatos benefitting Life's Better Together
Robert Kidwell
Metcalfe County burglary and escape arrest
Donnie Parker, Horse Cave Fire Chief suspended.
Horse Cave Fire Chief suspended, investigation underway by AG’s Office
After a soggy Wednesday and showers/storms Thursday, we'll catch a break heading into the...
Showers, storms for Thursday before a sunny Friday!