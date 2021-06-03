Warren County Public School District kicks off summer meal program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Public School district starts their summer meal program June 3. The meal program will go through July 22.

Meal pickup days will be Mondays and Thursdays.

According to the Facebook post by the district, all meals are for students 18 and under regardless of what school they go to. They also do not need to be present to receive a meal.

Details about our Summer Feeding Program 🔆 🍓 🚌 #wcpsleads Posted by Warren County Public Schools on Monday, May 10, 2021

There will also be a bus route to drop off meals in various parts of the county.

Four schools will serve as pickup locations:

Greenwood High School at 5065 Scottsville Road from 12-1

Jennings Creek Elementary at 2617 Russellville Road from 11-12:20

Bristow Elementary at 6151 Louisville Road from 11-12:30

Jody Richards Elementary at 2100 Elrod Road 10:30-11:30

For further questions you can contact the Nutrition and Dining Services Office at 270-781-5150.

