WCSO: Tennessee man indicted on over a dozen charges of incest, abuse, rape

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, a Tennessee man was indicted on multiple charges including rape, incest and abuse.

Officials with the Criminal Investigation Unit of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into Paul J. Walker of Springfield, Tennessee.

Walker was arrested Thursday morning and indicted on Incest (Victim under 12 years of age), Sodomy First Degree (Victim under 12 years of age), four counts of Rape First Degree (victim under 12 years of age), Incest (Victim under 18 years of age), Unlawful Transaction with a Minor First Degree (Victim under 16 years of age), two counts of Sexual Abuse First Degree (Victim under 12 years old), two counts of Rape Second Degree, two counts Unlawful transaction with a Minor Second Degree.

He is in the Warren County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

