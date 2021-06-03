WKU basketball inks a three game series with South Carolina

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Coach Rick Stansbury makes a point every year to schedule Power 5 schools and this year is no different. Per source, the Hilltoppers will play a three game series with the South Carolina Gamecocks starting this season.

WKU will travel to Columbia, South Carolina in December of 2021. The teams won’t play in 2022, but the series will resume in 2023 with the game taking place in E. A. Diddle arena. They will close the series in Columbia in 2024.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.