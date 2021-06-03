Advertisement

WKU basketball inks a three game series with South Carolina

SIOUX FALLS, SD - NOVEMBER 25: Dayvion Mcknight #20 of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers pushes...
SIOUX FALLS, SD - NOVEMBER 25: Dayvion Mcknight #20 of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers pushes the ball on a fast break against the Northern Iowa Panthers during the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, SD. (Photo by Dave Eggen/Inertia)(Dave Eggen/Inertia | Dave Eggen/Inertia)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Coach Rick Stansbury makes a point every year to schedule Power 5 schools and this year is no different. Per source, the Hilltoppers will play a three game series with the South Carolina Gamecocks starting this season.

WKU will travel to Columbia, South Carolina in December of 2021. The teams won’t play in 2022, but the series will resume in 2023 with the game taking place in E. A. Diddle arena. They will close the series in Columbia in 2024.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elmer Echeverria Cruz
Man arrested after pointing rifle at Bowling Green Meijer employees
16-YEAR-OLD SHOT AND KILLED IN HOPKINS COUNTY
UPDATE: 16-year-old shot and killed in Hopkins County, suspect arrested
Cash found with vape and marijuana in arrest out of Glasgow
Thousands in cash, vape products and marijuana seized in Glasgow
Missing teen in Muhlenberg County
Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office asking for the public’s help finding missing teen
A Bowling Green couple converts vintage horse trailer into a mobile bartending service.
Bowling Green couple converts vintage horse trailer into mobile bartending service

Latest News

Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit’s positive drug test confirmed, per report
Bowling Green Hot Rods
Hot Rods drop home matchup against Rome
WKU Student-Athletes begin the return to campus
WKU announces full capacity for football home games this season
Purples win 14th District
Bowling Green defeats Warren East 7-4 to become 14th District Champions