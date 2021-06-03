Advertisement

WWII veteran celebrates 104 trips around the sun

Gerrit Degraaf was born in Holland, MI in 1917. He's celebrating his 104th birthday.
Gerrit Degraaf was born in Holland, MI in 1917. He's celebrating his 104th birthday.(Chelsey Powell)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gerrit Degraaf, of southwest Michigan, is celebrating his 104th time around the sun!

His granddaughter says he has survived the Spanish Flu, World War II and most recently the COVID-19 pandemic.

Degraaf was born in Holland, MI in 1917. He dropped out of school in the 8th grade to help support his family during the beginning of the Great Depression.

He enlisted in the Army in his 20s and went into a career at Eaton Corporation until he retired in 1979.

Degraaf married in the 1940s and had four biological children and raised his first grandchild when the others had grown. He has nine grandchildren in total and two great-grandchildren.

He took care of his wife who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s until she passed away in 2002.

“He has always taken care of others,” his granddaughter, Chelsey Powell, said.

According to Powell, Degraaf loves dogs, the Detroit Tigers and University of Michigan football.

Happy 104th birthday, Gerrit Degraaf!

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elmer Echeverria Cruz
Man arrested after pointing rifle at Bowling Green Meijer employees
16-YEAR-OLD SHOT AND KILLED IN HOPKINS COUNTY
UPDATE: 16-year-old shot and killed in Hopkins County, suspect arrested
Cash found with vape and marijuana in arrest out of Glasgow
Thousands in cash, vape products and marijuana seized in Glasgow
Missing teen in Muhlenberg County
Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office asking for the public’s help finding missing teen
A Bowling Green couple converts vintage horse trailer into a mobile bartending service.
Bowling Green couple converts vintage horse trailer into mobile bartending service

Latest News

This image provided by the Alexandria Sheriff’s Department shows a mug shot of Natalie...
Ex-Treasury worker sentenced to 6 months in ‘leak’ case
Nextdoor's new Free Find feature helps users quickly find items nearby that are listed at no...
Nextdoor’s Free Find Feature helps users snag deals nearby
Boy, 12, accused of opening fire on deputies appears in court
Boy ordered in custody after shooting at deputies with girl
A judge has ordered a 12-year-old boy to be held for 21 days at a secure detention facility...
Boy, 12, accused of opening fire on deputies appears in court
Flags and tributes to mark the Memorial Day holiday are placed among the headstones in Fort...
Veteran’s mic cut during Memorial Day speech as he shares Black origins of holiday