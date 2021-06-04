Shop Local | Flowers Around the Corner

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Matt Stephens gives us a look at Flowers Around the Corner, a Bowling Green floral shop that opened in 2019.

Flowers Around the Corner offers fresh flowers, plants, lanterns, windchimes and seasonal decorations. They employ students from the Western Kentucky University floral programs and sell seasonal flowers from local vendors.

Flowers Around the Corner is located at 1039 Broadway Avenue in Bowling Green. They are open weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

