Expect to see a new traffic pattern at the Interstate 165 Exit 7 Interchange

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Drivers, watch for a new traffic pattern at the Interstate 165 William H. Natcher Expressway interchange with U.S. 231 Morgantown Road at Exit 7 in Bowling Green which began Friday.

Motorists will be directed onto the new ramp to southbound I-165. The old southbound ramp will be closed.

Motorists traveling southbound on U.S. 231 from Butler County will turn right to get on the ramp for I-165 southbound.

Motorists traveling in the northbound direction of U.S. 231 will turn left to get to the on ramp for I-165 southbound.

The traffic pattern change is part of a project to reconstruct all the ramps at the Exit 7 interchange.

The on ramp to I-165 north was opened in April.

The entire interchange is being reconstructed as a “Diamond” interchange and will remove the old toll booth plaza cloverleaf ramps.

The construction is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Scotty’s Contracting & Stone LLC was award $7,668,003 on Oct. 9, 2020 for the project.

Additional information is available here http://transportation.ky.gov/

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.