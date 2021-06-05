First ever M&L Electrical Race for Junior Achievement

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky held the M&L Electrical Race for JA, presented by US Bank at the NCM Motorsports Park.

Junior Achievement aims to provide the training, materials, and support necessary to bolster the chances for student success.

Some of the sponsors included, M&L Electrical, US Bank and WBKO.

Those who signed up were able to enjoy racing go karts and learn about STEM components during the inaugural event.

Emily Harlan, the Brand Experience Coordinator at Junior Achievement says “this is a very special event, because it’s the first time that the public can come out, race go karts in different categories, teams, individuals and youth to support a great cause. We are very excited to offer this to the public for the first time.”

She also adds, “this is a replacement event for the mini Corvette challenge that ran for 25 years that has a rich deep history. But we wanted to open this event to the public and make it more accessible for people to participate.”

Harlan says if you’d like to know more about Junior Achievement or volunteer, click here.

