Morgantown man arrested after fleeing from police on motorcycle and on foot

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Morgantown Police attempted a traffic stop Thursday, June 3 on a motorcycle that was driving recklessly traveling at high rates of speed and running stop signs on Porter St.

According to police, the motorcycle rider did not pull over and attempted to flee or evade the officer by going out Woodbury Loop.

The pursuit ended on Mooretown Rd. after the driver, Shirley Stewart Jr., was captured following a foot pursuit.

Police say Stuart began to resist arrest and was tased before eventually being brought under control and handcuffed.

An investigation showed, Stewart was found to be operating a motorcycle with no motorcycle permit/ license, no registration plates, no registration receipt and no insurance and two active warrants.

Shirley Stewart Jr., 38, of Morgantown, was charged with disregarding a stop sign, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police 1st deg (motor vehicle), fleeing or evading police 2nd deg (on foot), resisting arrest, failure to produce insurance card, no registration plates, no registration receipt, and no motorcycle operator’s license.

Stewart was taken to the Butler County Jail.

