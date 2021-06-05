Advertisement

Morgantown man arrested after fleeing from police on motorcycle and on foot

Shirley Stewart Jr., 38, of Morgantown, is arrested after pursuit on motorcycle
Shirley Stewart Jr., 38, of Morgantown, is arrested after pursuit on motorcycle(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - Morgantown Police attempted a traffic stop Thursday, June 3 on a motorcycle that was driving recklessly traveling at high rates of speed and running stop signs on Porter St.

According to police, the motorcycle rider did not pull over and attempted to flee or evade the officer by going out Woodbury Loop.

The pursuit ended on Mooretown Rd. after the driver, Shirley Stewart Jr., was captured following a foot pursuit.

Police say Stuart began to resist arrest and was tased before eventually being brought under control and handcuffed.

An investigation showed, Stewart was found to be operating a motorcycle with no motorcycle permit/ license, no registration plates, no registration receipt and no insurance and two active warrants.

Shirley Stewart Jr., 38, of Morgantown, was charged with disregarding a stop sign, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police 1st deg (motor vehicle), fleeing or evading police 2nd deg (on foot), resisting arrest, failure to produce insurance card, no registration plates, no registration receipt, and no motorcycle operator’s license.

Stewart was taken to the Butler County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KXII
New details emerging from the I-75 “Wrong Way” crash that killed six
Lemonade stand set up by Pike Co. kids to help pay for their father's funeral
Three Kentucky kids sell lemonade to help with their dads funeral expenses
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Dawn Brewer, 41, of Columbia, is arrested on wanton endangerment and DUI charges and taken to...
Adair Co. woman is arrested on DUI and wanton endangerment charges
Shot at a Million
Do you think the new vaccine incentive ‘Shot at a Million’ will help get more people vaccinated?

Latest News

Free Enterprise
Free Enterprise
Tracking muggy air for most of the work week ahead!
Summertime sticky air will spark showers and storms for the start of the week!
Kentucky’s two largest cities receiving federal pandemic relief funds to use in emergency rental assistance
Lost River Cave
Kaley LIVE at Lost River Cave
Balloon drop at the 68th WHAS Crusade for Children
68th annual WHAS Crusade for Children raises $5.1 million