Preventive maintenance project on U.S. 431 in Logan County set to start Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A preventive maintenance project on U.S. 431 from mile point 12 to 19 in Logan County is expected to start Monday, June 7.

Motorists should expect lane closures and expect delays during the duration of the project.

The project is expected to take several weeks to be completed and is weather dependent.

Motorists should slow down and use caution while traveling in the area.

Crews will be placing a layer of microsurface on top of the roadway to extend the life of the current pavement.

Microsurface is one of a handful of methods being used in Kentucky with the purpose of extending the life of existing pavement.

Others include cape seal, scrub seal, chip seal and asphalt thin-lay.

Each treatment is chosen for a particular road based on criteria such as existing pavement condition, traffic types and volumes.

Microsurfacing involves the application of a slurry sealant to the existing pavement.

It seals pavement cracks, prevents pavement from degrading, and can improve surface friction.

The new road surface will appear to have a brown tint, but will become darker over time.

Preventive maintenance is a proactive approach to maintaining Kentucky roads by using treatments beyond traditional asphalt.

These treatments can last up to 60 percent as long as traditional asphalt resurfacing, but for 30 percent of the cost.

This allows more roads to remain in good or fair condition as opposed to letting roads go into poor conditions that require a more costly repair.

Preventive maintenance slows pavement deterioration, corrects minor surface distress and increases safety

Strawser Construction was awarded the contract for $1,015,980.

Additional information is available here http://transportation.ky.gov/

