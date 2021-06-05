Rib Lickers in Glasgow opens its indoor dining, after closing due to the pandemic

Glasgow, Ky. (WBKO) - This Saturday, Rib Lickers Smoke Shack in Glasgow, an award-winning barbeque restaurant, opened its indoor dining for the first time in over a year, after closing it down due to the pandemic.

The well-known barbecue restaurant opted to only offer drive-thru and pick-up during the pandemic.

Dewayne Poynter the owner says, “we’re so excited to have everyone back. It’s, you know our group, we’re calling it our grand reopening reunion. So we’ve got people coming from several states that are just coming out to enjoy themselves, and we’ve had, we have so many people that follow us from all surrounding states.”

He also adds, “here in a few weeks, you’ll be able to sit a table and have everything brought out to you and pay from your phone, take care of all all of it right there. Or we’ll have representatives coming around our pit crew that will assist you to help you.”

Rib Lickers Smoke Shack who is also known for its live music, has Tyrone Dunn and the Kinfolk who is expected to play until around 10:30 - 11:00 p.m.

