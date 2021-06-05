Warren East shuts out Cumberland County 13-0

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 4th Region Softball Tournament began today at WKU Softball Complex with the first game of Warren East Vs Cumberland County.

The Raiders dominated the whole game shutting out the Panthers 13-0 after a steller performance from Emma Markham.

Markham allowed only one hit with 15 strikeouts. Lucy Patterson and Madison Hymer also contributed three hits each in their victory.

Warren East will take on the winner of Barren County/Russellville Sunday June 6th at 2PM.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.