Advertisement

Warren East shuts out Cumberland County 13-0

By Brett Alper
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 4th Region Softball Tournament began today at WKU Softball Complex with the first game of Warren East Vs Cumberland County.

The Raiders dominated the whole game shutting out the Panthers 13-0 after a steller performance from Emma Markham.

Markham allowed only one hit with 15 strikeouts. Lucy Patterson and Madison Hymer also contributed three hits each in their victory.

Warren East will take on the winner of Barren County/Russellville Sunday June 6th at 2PM.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KXII
New details emerging from the I-75 “Wrong Way” crash that killed six
Lemonade stand set up by Pike Co. kids to help pay for their father's funeral
Three Kentucky kids sell lemonade to help with their dads funeral expenses
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Dawn Brewer, 41, of Columbia, is arrested on wanton endangerment and DUI charges and taken to...
Adair Co. woman is arrested on DUI and wanton endangerment charges
Shot at a Million
Do you think the new vaccine incentive ‘Shot at a Million’ will help get more people vaccinated?

Latest News

Bowling Green Hot Rods
Hot Rods close out series with a 7-2 win against Braves
The Golden Lions defeat Music City and head on to the conference final, and will face We United...
BGFC Golden Lions take down Music City in conference semi-final, move on to face We United in final
Bowling Green Hot Rods
Hot Rods take down Braves 7-5
Logan Co ACS 4th Region Tournament
Cougars take down Patriots 4-3 in 9 inning thriller
Bowling Green vs Clinton Co 4th Region Tourney
Bowling Green shuts out Clinton County 10-0