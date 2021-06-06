Adair Co. woman is arrested on DUI and wanton endangerment charges

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) - The Columbia Police Department were called to Walmart Saturday night after receiving a complaint of a woman in a gold van throwing a car seat into the vehicle with an infant strapped inside the seat.

According to reports, officers pulled the van over to make a welfare check.

Officers say the female driver was found to be under the influence and was arrested.

The infant was not harmed or injured and the baby’s father was contacted and was allowed to take infant.

Dawn Brewer, 41, of Columbia, has been charged with DUI 1st aggravated circumstances as well as wanton endangerment 1st; a class D felony.

Brewer was taken to the Adair County Jail.

