BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples defeated the Clinton County Bulldogs in the first round of the 4th region tournament 10-0.

Maddox Burr contributed on both sides of the field pitching four innings with four strikeouts and a two-run home run.

The Purples will take on the Glasgow Scotties Monday.

