Cougars take down Patriots 4-3 in 9 inning thriller

By Brett Alper
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the third game of a quadruple-header at WKU, Logan County defeated Allen County-Scottsville on a 9th inning walk-off in the first round of the 4th Region tournament.

Logan County got on the board first with an RBI single from Abby Hinton.

In the top of the 6th, the Patriots would score three runs with RBIs coming from Jae McReynolds and Aubrey Williams.

Abby Hinton would drive in tying run in the bottom of the 7th and the winning run in the 9th to secure the win for the Cougars.

Logan County will face off against No. 1 South Warren Sunday at 2pm.

