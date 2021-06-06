Do you think the new vaccine incentive ‘Shot at a Million’ will help get more people vaccinated?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear invited Kentuckians to get a COVID-19 vaccine and enter for a Shot at a Million – the state’s new vaccine incentive drawing.

WBKO News spoke with some in the community on their thoughts regarding the incentive.

Mark Hendershot, says it is a good incentive, “it’s been a problematic situation for the governor since the get go, and I think this is a good way to get people involved in I also think it’s going to give people a little shot in the arm. So it’s a good idea”

Tammy Calvert thinks otherwise, “to make the people that get the vaccine, he’s offering like, a million dollars. I don’t think that’s that’s right. Because it’s just like throwing money away.”

Karen Stockton says, “with a lot of people losing their jobs, a lot of businesses had to close down. So if you put your name into a drawing, you get vaccinated, put your name into a drawing, you could win a million dollars. And I think that’s wonderful. Also, I like the fact that your child could have an opportunity for a free college education. Now who wouldn’t want that? That’s great.”

There will be two drawings permanent residents in Kentucky can enter.

For more information on the drawings, click here or go to shotatamillion.ky.gov .

