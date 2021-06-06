Advertisement

Don’t wait until the last minute, get your St. Jude Dream Home ticket now!

By Ana Medina
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The big giveaway of the St. Jude Dream Home will take place on August 15th!

There is still time to buy your St. Jude Dream Home ticket, we only have under 1,300 left!

Aside from the dream home, there are other prizes you can win, tickets reserved by Friday, June 18th will be eligible to win a year of gas and groceries, valued at $4,800, courtesy of Houchens Industries.

And if you get your ticket before July 30th, you will be eligible to win a $10,000 shopping spree at BG Home Furnishings.

Darrel Sweets with Sweets Design build who helped build the dream home, spoke on getting involved with St. Jude.

“We have been involved in St. Jude for several years now. And we can’t help but continue to come on board. Every year, the community involvement is great. The mission of St. Jude speaks for itself and helps children with catastrophic diseases and cancer, free of charge. So who can’t get behind that mission? So it is wonderful for us to be involved. The community is so supportive every year, and we’re excited again, to be a part,” says Sweets.

For more information on the dream home or the prizes, or to buy a ticket, click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KXII
New details emerging from the I-75 “Wrong Way” crash that killed six
Lemonade stand set up by Pike Co. kids to help pay for their father's funeral
Three Kentucky kids sell lemonade to help with their dads funeral expenses
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Dawn Brewer, 41, of Columbia, is arrested on wanton endangerment and DUI charges and taken to...
Adair Co. woman is arrested on DUI and wanton endangerment charges
Shot at a Million
Do you think the new vaccine incentive ‘Shot at a Million’ will help get more people vaccinated?

Latest News

Free Enterprise
Free Enterprise
Tracking muggy air for most of the work week ahead!
Summertime sticky air will spark showers and storms for the start of the week!
Kentucky’s two largest cities receiving federal pandemic relief funds to use in emergency rental assistance
Lost River Cave
Kaley LIVE at Lost River Cave
Balloon drop at the 68th WHAS Crusade for Children
68th annual WHAS Crusade for Children raises $5.1 million