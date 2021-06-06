Don’t wait until the last minute, get your St. Jude Dream Home ticket now!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The big giveaway of the St. Jude Dream Home will take place on August 15th!

There is still time to buy your St. Jude Dream Home ticket, we only have under 1,300 left!

Aside from the dream home, there are other prizes you can win, tickets reserved by Friday, June 18th will be eligible to win a year of gas and groceries, valued at $4,800, courtesy of Houchens Industries.

And if you get your ticket before July 30th, you will be eligible to win a $10,000 shopping spree at BG Home Furnishings.

Darrel Sweets with Sweets Design build who helped build the dream home, spoke on getting involved with St. Jude.

“We have been involved in St. Jude for several years now. And we can’t help but continue to come on board. Every year, the community involvement is great. The mission of St. Jude speaks for itself and helps children with catastrophic diseases and cancer, free of charge. So who can’t get behind that mission? So it is wonderful for us to be involved. The community is so supportive every year, and we’re excited again, to be a part,” says Sweets.

For more information on the dream home or the prizes, or to buy a ticket, click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.