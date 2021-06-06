Advertisement

Hot Rods take down Braves 7-5

Bowling Green Hot Rods(BGHR)
By Brett Alper
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:20 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Home runs by Ruben Cardenas and Evan Edwards lifted the Bowling Green Hot Rods (18-11) to a 7-5 win over the Rome Braves (15-14) on Saturday.

Hot Rods box score 06-5-21(Brett Alper)

For the fifth consecutive game this series, the Braves jumped onto the scoreboard first, this time against Hot Rods starter Jayden Murray. Michael Harris reached on an error by Bowling Green second baseman Osmy Gregorio, stealing second in the next at-bat. Bryce Ball drove him in with a single to take the lead 1-0. The Braves added one more run in the top of the fourth to make it a 2-0 advantage.

In the bottom of the fourth, Bowling Green scored against Rome starter Spencer Strider. Edwards led off, getting hit with a pitch. He moved to second on a Luis Trevino ground ball and scored when Gregorio singled to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Four runs scored in the fifth inning for the Hot Rods against Braves reliever Coleman Huntley III. Greg Jones led off with a triple and Cardenas hit a two-run homer to take the lead 3-2. In the next at-bat, Niko Hulsizer doubled and Edwards hit a home run off the scoreboard in right field to give the Hot Rods a 5-2 edge.

Bowling Green kept the pressure on with two more runs in the sixth with Huntley still on the mound. Gregorio led off with a double and scored on Grant Witherspoon’s double to take a four-run advantage. Cardenas singled and brought in Witherspoon to push Bowling Green’s lead to 7-2. The Braves scored three more runs, but Hot Rods reliever Chris Gau pitched the final four outs and secured a 7-5 Bowling Green win.

The two teams play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with a 5:35 PM CT first pitch.

