KAHP & Kentucky Sports Radio team up for “Shots Across The Bluegrass”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Association of Health Plans, the trade association representing all carriers offering health coverage in Kentucky, today announced a second phase in the organization’s campaign to improve vaccine acceptance and access in the Commonwealth.

Jun. 7-11 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Central, Kentucky Sports Radio will hold daily, in person broadcasts from different towns, and the public is invited to attend.

For those interested, medical staff will also be on-site to administer COVID-19 vaccinations each day 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (all times local).

No tickets or appointments are necessary.

The state’s vaccine dashboard shows 2,058,029 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

That is 46% of the state’s population and 57% of its adult population.

Shots Across the Bluegrass

Daily live broadcasts 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Central

June 7

Barren County

Dinosaur World

711 Mammoth Cave Road

Cave City, KY

Pop-Up clinic:

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Central

June 8

Green County

Longhunters Coffee & Tea

115 South Public Square Greensburg, KY

Pop-up clinic

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Central

June 9

McCracken County

The Carson Center

100 Kentucky Ave

Paducah, KY

Pop-up clinic:

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Central

June 10

Clay County

Volunteers of America RCC

48 Owens Road

Manchester, KY

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Eastern

June 11

Laurel County

Wildcat Harley Davidson

575 E Hal Rogers Parkway London, KY

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Eastern

To watch the promo video click here

About Kentucky Association of Health Plans:

Kentucky Association of Health Plans is the trade organization representing the Kentucky health insurance community. KAHP is a leader on issues that strengthen the accessibility, value, and quality of health care in the Commonwealth. Members include Aetna, Anthem, CareSource, Humana, Passport, UnitedHealth Group and WellCare. For more information visit: www.kahp.org or follow @kyhealthplans on Twitter.

