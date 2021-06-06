KAHP & Kentucky Sports Radio team up for “Shots Across The Bluegrass”
Tour will visit Barren, Green, McCracken, Clay, and Laurel Counties for vaccination pop-up clinics
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Association of Health Plans, the trade association representing all carriers offering health coverage in Kentucky, today announced a second phase in the organization’s campaign to improve vaccine acceptance and access in the Commonwealth.
Jun. 7-11 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Central, Kentucky Sports Radio will hold daily, in person broadcasts from different towns, and the public is invited to attend.
For those interested, medical staff will also be on-site to administer COVID-19 vaccinations each day 9 a.m.-2 p.m. (all times local).
No tickets or appointments are necessary.
The state’s vaccine dashboard shows 2,058,029 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
That is 46% of the state’s population and 57% of its adult population.
Shots Across the Bluegrass
Daily live broadcasts 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Central
June 7
Barren County
Dinosaur World
711 Mammoth Cave Road
Cave City, KY
Pop-Up clinic:
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Central
June 8
Green County
Longhunters Coffee & Tea
115 South Public Square Greensburg, KY
Pop-up clinic
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Central
June 9
McCracken County
The Carson Center
100 Kentucky Ave
Paducah, KY
Pop-up clinic:
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Central
June 10
Clay County
Volunteers of America RCC
48 Owens Road
Manchester, KY
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Eastern
June 11
Laurel County
Wildcat Harley Davidson
575 E Hal Rogers Parkway London, KY
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Eastern
About Kentucky Association of Health Plans:
Kentucky Association of Health Plans is the trade organization representing the Kentucky health insurance community. KAHP is a leader on issues that strengthen the accessibility, value, and quality of health care in the Commonwealth. Members include Aetna, Anthem, CareSource, Humana, Passport, UnitedHealth Group and WellCare. For more information visit: www.kahp.org or follow @kyhealthplans on Twitter.
