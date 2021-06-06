KYTC District 3 traffic updates to know as we head into the work week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The expected traffic impacts in the District 3 area for June 6 through June 11 are listed below.

All work is subject to change.

Interstate 65

A project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of Interstate 65 in Warren County continues with additional lane closures during certain days in both directions this week between the 13 mile marker and the 28 mile marker. Crews are making progress on repairing the individual spots where disjointed pavement has occurred. The project is expected to be finished by the end of the year. Motorists should expect delays and use caution while traveling in this area.

The entire construction zone on I-65 is from the 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker in both directions. The roadway will remain down to two lanes with additional lane closures taking place on certain nights. There is also a width restriction of 11 feet in both directions in this section. The total width restriction is 20 feet. The construction schedule for the week is listed below. Work is weather dependent and could change.

Sunday (June 6)

Southbound

I-65 southbound will remain down to two lanes from 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker. A width restriction of 20 feet is in place and each lane is 11 feet. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Northbound

I-65 northbound will remain down to two lanes from 13 mile marker to the 28 mile marker. A width restriction of 20 feet is in place and each lane is 11 feet. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Monday (June 7)

Southbound

I-65 southbound will remain down to two lanes from 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker. A width restriction of 20 feet is in place and each lane is 11 feet. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Northbound

I-65 northbound will be down to one lane from 13 mile marker to the 28 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. A width restriction of 20 feet is in place and each lane is 11 feet. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Tuesday (June 8)

Southbound

I-65 southbound will be down to one lane from 13 mile marker to the 28 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. A width restriction of 20 feet is in place and each lane is 11 feet. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Northbound

I-65 northbound will be down to one lane from 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. A width restriction of 20 feet is in place and each lane is 11 feet. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Wednesday (June 9)

Southbound

I-65 southbound will remain down to two lanes from 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker. A width restriction of 20 feet is in place and each lane is 11 feet. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Northbound

I-65 northbound will remain down to two lanes from 13 mile marker to the 28 mile marker. A width restriction of 20 feet is in place and each lane is 11 feet. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected

Thursday (June 10)

Southbound

I-65 southbound will remain down to two lanes from 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker. A width restriction of 20 feet is in place and each lane is 11 feet. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Northbound

I-65 northbound will be down to one lane from 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. A width restriction of 20 feet is in place and each lane is 11 feet. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Friday (June 11)

Southbound

I-65 southbound will remain down to two lanes from 28 mile marker to the 13 mile marker. A width restriction of 20 feet is in place and each lane is 11 feet. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Northbound

I-65 northbound will remain down to two lanes from 13 mile marker to the 28 mile marker. A width restriction of 20 feet is in place and each lane is 11 feet. Motorists should use extra caution, watch the road at all times and avoid distracted driving. Slowed and stopped traffic is expected.

Interstate 165

A project to upgrade the Interstate 165 interchange with U.S. 231 Morgantown Road at Exit 7 in Bowling Green has started. Motorists have been switched to the new ramp to I-165 northbound and I-165 southbound. The improvements to the interchange are part of the I-65 Spur requirements that upgraded the William H. Natcher Parkway to I-165 William H. Natcher Expressway in 2019. The current ramps were designed in a cloverleaf formation that serviced the old tollbooth plaza that no longer exist. New ramps will be constructed as a standard diamond interchange with upgraded LED lighting. The old ramps will be removed once construction of the new ramps are complete. The current bridge will remain and no new bridge is being built. Motorists should expect lane closures and lane shifts that will take place at different times throughout the construction process. The exit and bridge will remain open through the entire construction period.

A bridge maintenance project to restore the deck on the bridge near mile marker 23 in the southbound and northbound directions has started. Motorists should expect lane closures. A width restriction of 12 feet will be in the place for the northbound direction is in place. A width restriction of 12 feet in the southbound direction is expected to begin June 7. The speed limit has been lowered to 55 mph.

U.S. 231 Exit 33 - A project to upgrade the Interstate 165 interchange with U.S. 231 Beaver Dam Road in Butler County has started. Crews began working at the site on Monday. The project will address the ramps, bridge deck and lighting at the interchange. The improvements to the interchange are part of the I-65 Spur requirements that upgraded the William H. Natcher Parkway to I-165 William H. Natcher Expressway in 2019. Motorists should expect lane closures and lane shifts that will take place at different times throughout the construction process. The project is expected to be completed in summer of 2022.

Allen County

KY 585 Old Franklin Road (mile point 7) - Construction of the new low water crossing on KY 585 at Trammel Creek as begun. The road remains closed at the low water crossing at Trammel Creek. The construction is expected to be completed in late June or early July. The detour of KY 622 and KY 100 remains in place.

Barren County

U.S. 31-W Louisville Road (mile point 0.00 to 6.8) - Contractors will continue working on a pavement repair and resurfacing project along Louisville Road beginning at the Edmonson/Barren County Line and extending north to KY 90. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

U.S. 68X – West Main Street/ East Main Street/ North Broadway – A new pavement rehabilitation and resurfacing project has started along West Main Street beginning at the intersection of US 31-E and extending east to East Front Street. Contractors will begin making pavement repairs between U.S. 31-E and N. Race Street. Lane closures and delays should be expected .

Logan County

U.S. 431 (mile point 12 to 19) – A preventive maintenance project is expected to start this week. Lane closures and delays should be expected in this area. The project is expected to take several weeks to complete.

Metcalfe County

KY 90 (mile points 6.9 - 11.7). - Contractors are expected to begin working on a pavement repair and resurfacing project along Summer Shade Road beginning at Martin Cemetery Road and extending east to the Metcalfe/Cumberland County Line. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

Simpson County

KY 664 - A project to replace the KY 664 bridge over Sulpher Spring Creek at mile point 4.4 in Simpson County has started. The bridge is closed for approximately two months. A signed detour using KY 383, KY 1008, KY 100 and KY 665 will be in place.

Warren County

U.S. 68X Kentucky and Adams Street – A project to rehabilitate and resurface Kentucky and Adams Street has started. The resurfacing will start at the Avenue of Champions (mile point 1.5) to Old Morgantown Road (2.1) on Sunday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews will progress with the rest of the roadway throughout the week. Motorists should expect lane closures and delays while traveling through the area. The project is expected to take about a week or so to finish. Once the resurfacing is complete a restriping configuration will occur. Kentucky Street will be striped with one 11.5 foot wide travel lane, 6 foot wide bicycle lane and 10 foot wide parking area along most of the corridor. The parking configuration will look similar to what is currently available. Adams Street will be striped with two 10.5 foot wide travel lanes and a 5-foot wide bicycle lane. No parking will be allowed on Adams Street when the new striping configuration is complete.

U.S. 31-W Nashville Road – A preventative maintenance project has started from Memphis Junction Road to Story Avenue. Lanes closures will be in place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as weather allows the crews to work. The left turn lanes to I-165 will also be improved with this project.

U.S. 231 Scottsville Road (mile points 3 – 6) – A Highway Safety Improvement Project to address multiple intersections on U.S. 231 Scottsville Road in the Alvaton corridor is going to begin this week. Some intersections will be reconstruction as Restricted Crossing U-Turn (RCUT) intersections. Other intersections will see other improvements. Lane closures and reduced speed limit to 55 mph should be expected. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

U.S. 68 Glasgow Road (mile points 20 – 28) – A Highway Safety Improvement Project has started between the I-65 overpass to the Barren County line. There are five spots along with corridor that will have shoulder improvements and slope improvements to improve safety in this section. Lane closures can be expected between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in this section. The project is expected to be complete before the end of the year.

KY 234 – Paving will continue from Rogers Porter Road to Hunts Lane. The resurfacing portion is expected to start Monday if weather allows.

U.S. 231 Scottsville Road - Work on a project to improve the U.S. 231 Scottsville corridor between the Greenwood Mall entrance at Bryant Way and KY 884 Three Springs Road is expected to increase next week. Lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. are possible in this section. Motorists should expect lane closures on U.S. 231 Scottsville Road from the Greenwood Mall entrance to Cave Mill Road. The project will add turn lanes on Cave Mill Road and on Scottsville Road to Cave Mill Road. The entire project is expected to be completed later this summer.

Additional information is available here http://transportation.ky.gov/

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.