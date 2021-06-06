Advertisement

New details emerging from the I-75 “Wrong Way” crash that killed six

KXII
KXII(KXII)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WBKO/AP) - Police in Kentucky say six people have died when a driver heading the wrong way on Interstate 75 struck a vehicle carrying five people.

Lexington police say a southbound car heading northbound struck the other car Saturday.

Four of the victims were children.

A statement by the Fayette County coroner identified the family members as 30-year-old Catherine Greene of Owentown, and Greene’s four children, 11-year-old Santanna, 9-year-old Karmen, 5-year-old Brayden, and 2-year-old Jack

The driver of the car driving the wrong way was identified as 38-year-old Jamaica Natasha Caudill of Madison County.

The crash remains under investigation.

It’s the second multiple-fatality crash involving a wrong-day driver on I-75 in Lexington since 2019.

We’ll have more on this story on WBKO News at 10 p.m.

