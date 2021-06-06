Advertisement

Resurfacing project to start on U.S. 68X Kentucky and Adams Street in Bowling Green Sunday night

A striping reconfiguration will take place when the resurfacing is complete
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to resurface U.S. 68X Kentucky and Adams Streets in Bowling Green is set to begin Sunday night.

Crews have already improved the sidewalk ramps to be fully ADA compliant and base failure repairs have been made during the last couple of weeks.

Once the resurfacing is complete a striping configuration change will occur.

Kentucky Street will be striped with one 11.5 foot wide travel lane, 6 foot wide bicycle lane and 10 foot wide parking area along most of the corridor.

The parking configuration will look similar to what is currently available.

Adams Street will be striped with two 10.5 foot wide travel lanes and a 5-foot wide bicycle lane.

No parking will be allowed on Adams Street when the new striping configuration is complete.

The changes are being implemented to improve safety and efficiency for all modes of travel along U.S. 68X Kentucky and Adams Streets.

The resurfacing will start at the Avenue of Champions (mile point 1.5) to Old Morgantown Road (2.1) on Sunday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Crews will progress with the rest of the roadway throughout the week.

Motorists should expect lane closures and delays while traveling through the area.

The project is expected to take about a week or so to finish.

Additional information is available here http://transportation.ky.gov/

