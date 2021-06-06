Three Kentucky kids sell lemonade to help with their dads funeral expenses

PIKE CO., Ky. (WBKO/AP) - Three children in eastern Kentucky hosted a weekend lemonade stand to help their mother pay for their father’s funeral expenses.

WYMT-TV reports 37-year-old John Christopher Tackett died of a stroke in January.

His three children, ages 5 to 12, wanted to sell lemonade back then but couldn’t due to the cold weather.

On Saturday, they sold lemonade and other snacks along a roadside in the Shelby Valley community of Pike County, near Douglas. Their mother, Kayla Tackett, says it felt good to hold the lemonade stand.

She says she knows their father would be proud. Kayla Tackett says 5-year-old Grant Tackett came up with the idea.

