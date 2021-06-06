Advertisement

Three Kentucky kids sell lemonade to help with their dads funeral expenses

Lemonade stand set up by Pike Co. kids to help pay for their father's funeral
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
PIKE CO., Ky. (WBKO/AP) - Three children in eastern Kentucky hosted a weekend lemonade stand to help their mother pay for their father’s funeral expenses.

WYMT-TV reports 37-year-old John Christopher Tackett died of a stroke in January.

His three children, ages 5 to 12, wanted to sell lemonade back then but couldn’t due to the cold weather.

On Saturday, they sold lemonade and other snacks along a roadside in the Shelby Valley community of Pike County, near Douglas. Their mother, Kayla Tackett, says it felt good to hold the lemonade stand.

She says she knows their father would be proud. Kayla Tackett says 5-year-old Grant Tackett came up with the idea.

Click here to see the full story.

