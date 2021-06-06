Advertisement

Warming up for summer!

Temperatures stay warm this week but you’ll want to keep the umbrella.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today was a perfect start to the weekend and HOT as we hit a high of 88! We’ll cool down to the upper 70s tonight as clouds roll in through South Central KY.

Temperatures stay mild but clouds will set in this evening.
Temperatures stay mild but clouds will set in this evening.(wbko)

High pressure moving out of the region will pull in moisture from the south and bring showers for tomorrow! Stray showers will pop up Sunday morning and are expected to last a few hours at most. These summer-like showers drag into the rest of the week! These systems are fast-moving so don’t cancel your plans, but bring the umbrella if you’re planning to be outside. Though spotty showers and storms may occur, no severe weather is expected. High humidity will also continue this weekend and even next week due to a moist and unstable atmosphere. It WILL feel muggy out there! The good news is that we’ll stay warm with daytime highs in the mid to upper 80s! We’ll wake up to temperatures in the upper 60s through next Saturday. Winds out of the south will give us a warm kick for the next several days as well.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a late-day t/shower. High 82, Low 67, winds S-10

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers & t/storms. High 82, Low 68, winds S-10

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High 84, Low 68, winds S-9.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 88

Today’s Low: 60

Normal High: 84

Normal Low: 63

Record High: 100 (1925)

Record Low: 42 (1945)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.90″ (+1.16″)

Yearly Precip: 26.90″ (+4.07″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:02 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 50 / Small Particulate Matter: 31)

UV Index: Low (2)

Pollen Count: Moderate (6.5 - Trees, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (3721 Mold Spore Count)

