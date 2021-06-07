400 mile yard sale continues despite rainy weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hundreds of people set up Friday for the annual 400-mile yard sale that stretches across Kentucky’s historic Highway 68.

The 400-mile yard sale was held from Thursday, June 3rd until Sunday, June 6th and stretches through various counties.

Jeff McBride, takes part in the sale and has been a part for the last four years, but he doesn’t sell things he no longer needs or things he has outgrown, instead, he sells food.

“We have a passion for cooking barbecue, and four years ago, we were introduced to the yard sale, and it was a success that year and it’s just gotten bigger and better every year. All those people that are at the yard sale, they’re always looking for something to eat and we like making people happy. So if you’ll feed them, they’ll be happy,” says McBride.

Last year, the sale was held in October due to the pandemic, this year it was held in June.

McBride adds, “this year, we did it on the Thursday, the Friday and the Saturday and introduced new items this year, we have to cook on-site because all of our food is cooked fresh. We sold approximately 300 pounds of meat.”

He also says he cherishes when, “when someone comes up and says, ‘hey, weren’t you here last year’, and they had some of our food and they come back and want more of it this year, and this year was really special because of the new items that we had.”

One who has also been a part of the 400-mile-yard sale is Darrell Grimes, he has been setting up every year since 2009. The weather on Sunday was rainy but Grimes says he did the most of it.

“I think it’s been pretty good, today was a little bad cause of all the rain. Just tarped up when the rain come today, all of a sudden. Some of the stuff that I wouldn’t think people buy, they buy,” says Grimes.

He also adds, “I hope there is more people next year, maybe all this COVID stuff will be gone.”

For more information on the event, you can visit 400mile.com.

