BGFC Golden Lions take down Music City in conference semi-final, move on to face We United in final

By Ana Medina
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Golden Lions faced off again Music City from Nashville in a semi-final of the playoffs.

Last week the Golden Lions faced the same foe, in a very physical match-up.

BGFC opened the scoreboard first in the first half with a free kick goal by Michael Swierkosz.

At halftime, the Golden Lions were ahead, 1-0.

Soon after, the BGFC would get ahead from a goal by Jansen Wilson making it 2-0 but that would not last very long, Music City would respond with a goal, score would now be 2-1.

In the end a pass from, Dylan Barth, to Anatoli Gishe to Sein Win to seal the deal, score would now be 3-1.

The Golden Lions defeat Music City and head on to the conference final, and will face We United next Saturday at 7 p.m. at The Pit at Bowling Green Junior High.

