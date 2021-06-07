Capitol Books: Friends of the Library opens used bookstore at the Capitol Arts Center

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green’s Fountain Square has a new bookstore!

Now that the Warren County Public Library oversees the Capitol Arts Center many rooms in the historic building are being repurposed. This includes what was once an art gallery. Friends of the Library is a nonprofit volunteer organization providing important funding for WCPL program support. It has now opened Capitol Books, a used bookstore using the same inventory usually found at their Friends of the Library Book Sale.

They have posted the following price list: (story continues after post)

Here is our price list from the book store. (Yes, more than our annual sale.) We are stocking only top quality. Many... Posted by Friends of the Library - Warren County on Saturday, June 5, 2021

Friends of the Library says in the post that they “are stocking only top quality. Many recent publications as well. We have an entire bookcase devoted to Kentucky and Kentucky authors.”

The bookstore is still trying to figure out a set schedule of hours but right now they plan to be open Tuesday through Friday from 10-5.

