Kentucky’s two largest cities receiving federal pandemic relief funds to use in emergency rental assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s governor is steering nearly $40 million in federal pandemic relief funds for use in emergency rental assistance in the state’s two largest cities.

Gov. Andy Beshear directed that $27 million be used for rental assistance in Louisville. Another $11.7 million will go for Lexington’s program.

The money comes from the state’s portion of federal rental assistance money.

Under the federal program, Louisville and Lexington had applied for direct funding from the federal government for their own rent and utility assistance programs.

Beshear says the federal funding formula gave the two cities fewer funds than anticipated.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)