Summer-like pattern continues!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with conditions remaining humid. This is all thanks to the summer-like weather pattern currently in place.

We'll be in the low 70s this evening. (wbko)

High pressure to our southeast will continue to pull moisture and energy into South Central KY. Expect isolated showers to continue into next week. These storms are not all day events so don’t cancel your plans just yet, but plan to run into a shower or 2 if you’re out and about! Thunderstorm development is likely but we are not expecting any severe weather at this time. It’ll also feel sticky out there with humidity values reaching the high 70s. We’ll stay warm as well with daytime highs flirting with the mid to low 80s. Temperatures in the morning will be warm and stay in the upper 60s all week! Our best shot at a day without rain comes next Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and storms. High 82, Low 68, winds S-10

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High 84, Low 68, winds S-9

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. High 81, Low 67, winds S-11

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 82

Today’s Low: 71

Normal High: 85

Normal Low: 63

Record High: 100 (1936)

Record Low: 44 (1889)

Today’s Precip: 0.30″

Monthly Precip: 2.20″ (+1.32″)

Yearly Precip: 27.20″ (+4.23″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:03 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 31 / Small Particulate Matter: 22)

UV Index: Low (3)

Pollen Count: Low (2.6 - Trees, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (3721 Mold Spore Count)

