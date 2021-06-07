Advertisement

Summer-like pattern continues!

On and off showers/storms drag into the next several days.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with conditions remaining humid. This is all thanks to the summer-like weather pattern currently in place.

We'll be in the low 70s this evening.
We'll be in the low 70s this evening.(wbko)

High pressure to our southeast will continue to pull moisture and energy into South Central KY. Expect isolated showers to continue into next week. These storms are not all day events so don’t cancel your plans just yet, but plan to run into a shower or 2 if you’re out and about! Thunderstorm development is likely but we are not expecting any severe weather at this time. It’ll also feel sticky out there with humidity values reaching the high 70s. We’ll stay warm as well with daytime highs flirting with the mid to low 80s. Temperatures in the morning will be warm and stay in the upper 60s all week! Our best shot at a day without rain comes next Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and storms. High 82, Low 68, winds S-10

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High 84, Low 68, winds S-9

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. High 81, Low 67, winds S-11

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 82

Today’s Low: 71

Normal High: 85

Normal Low: 63

Record High: 100 (1936)

Record Low: 44 (1889)

Today’s Precip: 0.30″

Monthly Precip: 2.20″ (+1.32″)

Yearly Precip: 27.20″ (+4.23″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:03 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:26 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 31 / Small Particulate Matter: 22)

UV Index: Low (3)

Pollen Count: Low (2.6 - Trees, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (3721 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KXII
New details emerging from the I-75 “Wrong Way” crash that killed six
Lemonade stand set up by Pike Co. kids to help pay for their father's funeral
Three Kentucky kids sell lemonade to help with their dads funeral expenses
Detectives say a man, seen shirtless on security video, was arrested in relation to an...
GRAPHIC: Suspect punches, slams woman into ground in gas station attack
Dawn Brewer, 41, of Columbia, is arrested on wanton endangerment and DUI charges and taken to...
Adair Co. woman is arrested on DUI and wanton endangerment charges
Shot at a Million
Do you think the new vaccine incentive ‘Shot at a Million’ will help get more people vaccinated?

Latest News

Tracking muggy air for most of the work week ahead!
Summertime sticky air will spark showers and storms for the start of the week!
More muggy and warm conditions on the way!
Summer-like pattern on the way!
Rain/storms continue through Sunday!
More rain chances on the way!
Temperatures stay mild but clouds will set in this evening.
Warming up for summer!