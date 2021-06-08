Advertisement

Hardin County man pleads guilty to child exploitation and terroristic threatening

Thomas Frazier Caso
Thomas Frazier Caso(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Updated: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Hardin County man pleads guilty to child exploitation and terroristic threatening charges.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s Cyber Crimes Unit says it took part in an online conversation with 53-year-old Thomas Frazier Caso who was seeking sex with a minor. Caso was indicted and pleaded guilty in Shelby Circuit Court.

Authorities say following his indictment, Caso threatened prosecutors for their involvement in the case. He was also charged for pepper spraying police, as he ran from them when they arrested him.

A plea deal requires Caso to register as a sex offender for 20 years and serve seven years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were several arrests and injuries during the 2021 Redneck Rave.
Dozens charged with offenses during Redneck Rave
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Miss Kentucky 2021
Miss Kentucky, first runner up both have Bowling Green ties
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Timothy Armstrong, Hannah Dearmond
Two arrested after gun discharges during domestic dispute, endangering 1-year-old

Latest News

TIF project in Franklin
Franklin Mayor says no tax dollars will be used in $70 million dollar TIF Project
United Way announces Warren County Funding
United Way of Southern Kentucky allocates over $650,000 to different non-profits in the area
Cave City, Ky.
Cave City tourism flourishes with pandemic winding down, industry faces worker shortage
Men's Health Month: Prostate Cancer
Men’s Health Month: Prostate cancer second leading cause of cancer death
Kentucky’s auditor says it’s important to shed light on how COVID-19 relief money was spent in...
State auditor releases report on how Kentucky CARES Act money was spent