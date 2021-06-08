Advertisement

All-clear after unspecified threat locks down Pearl Harbor

In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo security stand outside the main gate at Joint Base Pearl...
In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo security stand outside the main gate at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.(AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT
HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. military gave an “all-clear” after an unspecified threat prompted an hours-long lockdown of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Tuesday.

A military news release didn’t elaborate on the “potential incident” that required the base to close entrances to the base and to direct residents and employees to shelter in place at 9:39 a.m.

“While the base remained fully operational, the Emergency Operations Center was manned to coordinate the response to the threat,” said an afternoon release announcing the all-clear.

Units from the Honolulu Police Department and Federal Fire Department helped with the investigation, the military said.

During the investigation, tours were suspended while guests at the USS Arizona Memorial and the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum sheltered in place. Tours were later allowed to resume.

The lockdown affected summer classes at two public elementary schools on the base. Hickam Elementary evacuated students to a chapel and contacted parents for early pick-ups while Pearl Harbor Kai Elementary students sheltered in place, said Derek Inoshita, a spokesman for the Hawaii Department of Education.

