UPDATE: Man accused of Indiana murder arrested in Bowling Green

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE: 6/10/21

Police have released the name of the victim who was shot and killed in Clarksville, Indiana.

Police say the victim is identified as Michelle Slaughter of Clarksville, Indiana. It’s believed that Slaughter and Smith were in a relationship.

Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower says Thomas Smith was successfully apprehended thanks to social media and the relationship with area law enforcement.

“Anytime it’s a great thing about the communication between either social media and or law enforcement, it is how its interconnected. And you know, when this crime occurred--within a few hours we were able to get additional information that where he may be traveling to and what route and so be able to coordinate those efforts with all different policing agencies,” said Hightower.

Smith has been charged with one count of murder. The investigation is currently ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY

Early this morning, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a suspect involved in a deadly shooting in Clarksville, Indiana may have been traveling through Warren County.

According to authorities, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Thomas Smith and detained him after Bowling Green Police found the suspect’s vehicle at a local motel.

The Clarksville Police department is handling the investigation and extradition back to Indiana.

