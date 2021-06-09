Advertisement

NOW HIRING: Kroger to hire 700 associates in Southern Kentucky

Kroger
Kroger(WBKO)
By Laura Rogers
Updated: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kroger is working to hire hundreds of employees in its Nashville division, including Southern Kentucky, Middle and East Tennessee and North Alabama.

A hiring event is scheduled for Thursday, June 10 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Kroger said they plan to hire 700 people for a variety of positions, from pick-up to pharmacy. In Bowling Green, there are also positions available at Country Oven Bakery which is a supplier of baked goods to more than 2,800 Kroger locations in 35 states.

Thursday’s hiring event welcomes everyone, including veterans, high school and college students, retirees, and those with disabilities.

Find a link to register here.

