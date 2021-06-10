Warren County: Early morning collision sends three to the hospital

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were transported to the hospital with ‘significant’ injuries following a crash Thursday morning.

Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a collision near Kentucky Transpark Way at the underpass of Kelly Road.

According to officials, two cars traveled through the median and struck the concrete overpass where they came to a final stop. One patient was entrapped and required extrication, officials said.

WSCO said three patients were transported to local hospitals to be treated for significant injuries.

Identities of those involved have not been released due to the extent of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.