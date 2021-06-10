Barren County YMCA offers child care while getting vaccine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - YMCA’s across Kentucky are giving families a solution to get their COVID-19 vaccine by offering free child care at their kids’ clubs to anyone who needs it.

The Barren County YMCA Youth Development Director says child care should not be a barrier to receiving the vaccine.

Glasgow is not in dire need of this service, but the director says they will offer the service to anyone free of charge.

”We are aware of the situation. Right now Glasgow is not in dire need of that, however, if anybody did need that we would be more than willing to help them out. We do have a nursery that we could have the kids in. We have certified staff that could watch your kids, entertain your kids. Anybody that wants to get their vaccine, we are aware of that so if they do need something like that to please give us a call,” said Ben Ralston, Youth Development Director for the Barren County YMCA.

The YMCA also offers a summer program from 6am to 6pm for children ages four to twelve.

