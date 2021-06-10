Bowling Green KOA Holiday under new ownership, new projects coming

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “When we come and looked at the property, we were really surprised on how big it is some of the things that it had to offer, so we were pretty excited to have a chance to purchase it,” said co-owner of Bowling Green KOA Holiday, Christian Kranz

With many families looking to get out this summer after a year of COVID-19, camping appears to be a popular option.

“We like this area of Kentucky and we haven’t been at this park before. This is our first time but it looks very nice. I’m very pleased,” said the camper, Peggy Kendrick.

The Bowling Green KOA Holiday held its official grand reopening on Thursday and the new owners say they hope to bring new attractions to the venue

“I think our biggest goal is to focus on activities to try to get the local community and staff involved. We got line dancing and other dance events started like during the middle of the week, activities on the weekends for the kids. Birthday party celebration kind of stuff. We just did a boys and girls fishing event, we got a car show coming up. But stuff like that trying to support the local community, other business owners and but really just expand on what was already here,” said co-owner of Bowling Green KOA Holiday, Adam Kuzma.

The owners say they hope to eventually provide an area for bluegrass concerts and have many events scheduled for the future.

“We do propane sales, firewood sales. we have basically a commissary we have we sell drinks, some staples as far as food,” said Kranz.

The campgrounds are staffed from 8-6 p.m. To learn more or schedule a reservation online click here. Visit their Facebook by clicking here.

