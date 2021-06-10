Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Southern Lanes in BG

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Bowling Green in July.

On June 29 at 7 a.m., the horses will be at Southern Lanes on Scottsville Road. The event is free and anyone is welcome. The horses will be there until the Fourth of July around 7 p.m.

On July 3, the Clydesdales will make their way to Cave City, starting at noon downtown, making their way to the Cave City Convention Center.

