Advertisement

Cabela’s, Bass Pro Shops donate 40,000 rods and reels to encourage outdoor activities for kids

By Kelly Dean
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In an effort to get more kids outdoors this summer, Cabelas and Bass Pro Shops are donating thousands of fishing rods and reels.

‘Gone Fishing’ is a nationwide movement that encourages families and kids to put down their devices and spend time in nature.

Every spring, the shops have their ‘Spring Fishing Classic.’ During the campaign, they do a rod and reel donation drive where customers bring in equipment. In exchange, the stores give them a coupon in exchange for a new one.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are now donating more than 40,000 rods and reels to nonprofit organizations nationwide. Since the program’s inception, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s have donated 400,000 items to youth-focused nonprofit organizations.

Locally, the donations will benefit the Taking Kids Outdoors nonprofit organization. Taking Kids Outdoors (TKO) was formed in 2015 when a core group of individuals wanted to use their love for all things outdoors to improve the lives and opportunities of local youth.

“The important thing, as far as the children are concerned is we want to make sure that they have the opportunity to get outside and really get the education as to what’s great about fishing, what’s great about being outside, hiking, camping,” said David Asp, Co-Manager of Cabela’s in Bowling Green.

There will be events taking place at Cabela’s over the next two weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids of all ages are invited to join in on the free casting challenge, crafts, seminars and photo downloads.

During the pandemic, Asp says their store has seen an increase in outdoor equipment sales and recreational items such as kayaks.

“So what we saw during the pandemic, and a little bit after and coming into 2020-2021 is a lot more involvement in the outdoors from people,” said Asp. “They’re going out kayaking, they’re going out fishing, hunting, anything outdoors, hiking, camping, that sort of thing. So we’ve seen a big increase in business.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff's Office
Warren County: Early morning collision sends three to the hospital
Phildon D. Wooden, 39, of Big Clifty and Katrina S. Holderman, 38, of Caneyville arrested in...
An uncapped syringe, drugs, and other drug paraphernalia leads to two arrests in Edmonson Co.
(AP)
Scottsville Police: Man takes off with child in car, drags officer
Thomas Smith arrested for murder in Bowling Green.
UPDATE: Man accused of Indiana murder arrested in Bowling Green
Joshua S. Sexton of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with several offenses.
Glasgow Police: Man arrested after collision with parked car and fence

Latest News

Gov. Beshear to lift most COVID-19 restrictions Friday
Griffith was arrested after an undercover online investigation.
Grayson County man charged with child exploitation offenses after undercover investigation
Warren County Public Library
Warren County Public Library hosts pop-up libraries
A weekend warmup is ahead but we track scattered showers this afternoon!
Temperatures on the rise this weekend!
File image
Western Kentucky city receives over $610,000 in federal funding for water infrastructure