Coach Philip McKinney reflects on winning the Region 4 Championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren East Lady Raiders softball team is headed back to the state tournament. This comes after their walk-off upset of the number one team in the state the South Warren Lady Spartans in the Region 4 Championship game.

In the bottom of the 7th inning with 7th grader Cameron Deel on second, senior Lucy Patterson slapped a base hit down the third baseline and brought home the winning run. Head Coach Philip McKinney was not surprised on how clutch his senior outfielder was in that moment.

“No matter what sport she plays the kid is going to go out and make plays,” said McKinney. “There is not another kid in the region that deserved that moment more than Lucy last night.”

Warren East will take on the Region 2 Champion in Henderson County in Lexington this Saturday, June 12 at John Cropp stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 4 pm CST.

