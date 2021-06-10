Advertisement

Congressman Comer announces grant for Metcalfe Co. bourbon barrel business

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
WASHINGTON – A $616,900 economic development grant has been awarded to the Metcalfe County Fiscal Court for improvements to a county-owned building that will house an innovative new business.

The Pennington Stave and Cooperage will invest $3.5 million and create 60 new jobs in Metcalfe County to manufacture barrels for Kentucky’s signature bourbon industry.

Congressman James Comer advocated for the grant.

“As we emerge from the economic damage caused by COVID-19, rural Kentucky is desperately in need of jobs and economic opportunity. I was thrilled to join local leaders in supporting this investment in a homegrown manufacturing operation, and look forward to seeing the contributions that Pennington Stave and Cooperage will make in Metcalfe County for years to come,” Congressman Comer said.

The grant was approved by the Appalachian Regional Commission and comes in addition to state and local match contributions. The funds will provide for utility work and the expansion of an existing building to house the facility at the Metcalfe County Industrial Park.

