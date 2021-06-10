Deputies investigating after two people found dead in Perry County home

COMBS, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office are working to learn more details about the death of two people in the Combs community of Perry County.

They confirmed a man and a woman were found dead in the same home after a 911 call at around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

We do not know any potential causes of death, but the Perry County Sheriff’s Office tells WYMT that no foul play is suspected.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.