Advertisement

Deputies investigating after two people found dead in Perry County home

By Kelsey Deakin
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMBS, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office are working to learn more details about the death of two people in the Combs community of Perry County.

They confirmed a man and a woman were found dead in the same home after a 911 call at around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

We do not know any potential causes of death, but the Perry County Sheriff’s Office tells WYMT that no foul play is suspected.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff's Office
Warren County: Early morning collision sends three to the hospital
Phildon D. Wooden, 39, of Big Clifty and Katrina S. Holderman, 38, of Caneyville arrested in...
An uncapped syringe, drugs, and other drug paraphernalia leads to two arrests in Edmonson Co.
(AP)
Scottsville Police: Man takes off with child in car, drags officer
Thomas Smith arrested for murder in Bowling Green.
UPDATE: Man accused of Indiana murder arrested in Bowling Green
Joshua S. Sexton of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with several offenses.
Glasgow Police: Man arrested after collision with parked car and fence

Latest News

Gov. Beshear to lift most COVID-19 restrictions Friday
Griffith was arrested after an undercover online investigation.
Grayson County man charged with child exploitation offenses after undercover investigation
Warren County Public Library
Warren County Public Library hosts pop-up libraries
A weekend warmup is ahead but we track scattered showers this afternoon!
Temperatures on the rise this weekend!
File image
Western Kentucky city receives over $610,000 in federal funding for water infrastructure