Deputies investigating after two people found dead in Perry County home
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
COMBS, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office are working to learn more details about the death of two people in the Combs community of Perry County.
They confirmed a man and a woman were found dead in the same home after a 911 call at around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
We do not know any potential causes of death, but the Perry County Sheriff’s Office tells WYMT that no foul play is suspected.
This is a developing story.
