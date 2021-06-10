Glasgow hiring jobs with raise in wages

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many Kentucky businesses are having difficulty finding workers to fill open positions as the state’s economy begins to recover from the pandemic.

“Definitely there has been an increased need for workers in the area,” said Lacey Bowen with the Lutrell Staffing Group.

The Lutrell Staffing Group says they are hiring all positions from entry level and up, but it doesn’t come without difficulties.

In order to rebuild and revitalize the local economy, Lutrell Staffing says they need people to work.

“We have lots of opportunities who have a large skill set. We have lots of openings that are just entry level positions as well and many of them do not even require a high school diploma,” said Bowen.

Bowen says she has seen a large need in the area for workers since the COVID-19 unemployment benefits kicked in.

“We’re going to need to get all of our local communities back on board. So, people need to work local, you need to shop local, you need to play local. We are a key element in helping the community get back where it needs to be by helping local workers connect with these jobs,” said Bowen.

Many of the positions hiring have also increased their wages. Some in Scottsville are paying up to sixteen dollars an hour.

“Our companies in particular are light industrial, a lot of automotive type facilities, production, assembly. Those type of warehouse positions, but then we also sometimes have some clerical positions along with that as well,” said Bowen.

To apply for a position go to https://www.luttrellstaffing.com or walk in to any location for assistance.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.