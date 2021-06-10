Advertisement

Gospel artist LaRon Carroll to perform at You Matter Conference

By Laura Rogers
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Music helped get a lot of people through the pandemic, as it sparked joy and provided comfort during an unusual and uncertain time. Music will play a pivotal role in a faith-based conference this weekend in Bowling Green.

Independent gospel artist LaRon Carroll will perform at the You Matter Conference on Saturday, June 12 at Cornerview Community Church. The event will also include a breakfast for pastors, raffle prizes, water activities, food, fun and fellowship. It takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and everyone is welcome to attend.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Sheriff's Office
Warren County: Early morning collision sends three to the hospital
Phildon D. Wooden, 39, of Big Clifty and Katrina S. Holderman, 38, of Caneyville arrested in...
An uncapped syringe, drugs, and other drug paraphernalia leads to two arrests in Edmonson Co.
(AP)
Scottsville Police: Man takes off with child in car, drags officer
Thomas Smith arrested for murder in Bowling Green.
UPDATE: Man accused of Indiana murder arrested in Bowling Green
Joshua S. Sexton of Glasgow, was arrested and charged with several offenses.
Glasgow Police: Man arrested after collision with parked car and fence