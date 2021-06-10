Gospel artist LaRon Carroll to perform at You Matter Conference

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Music helped get a lot of people through the pandemic, as it sparked joy and provided comfort during an unusual and uncertain time. Music will play a pivotal role in a faith-based conference this weekend in Bowling Green.

Independent gospel artist LaRon Carroll will perform at the You Matter Conference on Saturday, June 12 at Cornerview Community Church. The event will also include a breakfast for pastors, raffle prizes, water activities, food, fun and fellowship. It takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and everyone is welcome to attend.

